SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 13,661 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $224.91 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $194.38 and a one year high of $226.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.58.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

