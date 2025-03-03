TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) Plans $0.09 Final Dividend

TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.
TPG Telecom Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.01.
TPG Telecom Company Profile
