TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) Plans $0.09 Final Dividend

TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.01.

TPG Telecom Limited provides telecommunications services to consumer, business, enterprise, and government and wholesale customers in Australia. The company owns and operates fixed and mobile telecommunication services. It also offers mobile, voice, fibre internet, enterprise ethernet, SD-WAN, data, business answering, messaging, enterprise fixed wireless, IoT devices, cloud, mobile private network, business satellite, and call centre services.

