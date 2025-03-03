Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

Monroe Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $8.81 on Monday. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $190.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRCC

Monroe Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.