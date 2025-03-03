Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Posts Earnings Results

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%.
Ready Capital Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of RC opened at $6.95 on Monday. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
Ready Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.40%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is -142.86%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on RC
About Ready Capital
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ready Capital
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 4 Blockchain Stocks That Aren’t Coinbase
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are Gaining Steam After NVIDIA’s Report
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- These S&P 500 Stocks Have Low P/E Ratios — Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.