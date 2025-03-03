Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.34% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $7.91 on Monday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $762.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVDL shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

Insider Activity

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Linda Palczuk purchased 3,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $30,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,400 shares in the company, valued at $676,616. This trade represents a 4.73 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 5,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $52,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 85,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,895. This represents a 6.21 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 55,579 shares of company stock worth $526,363. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

