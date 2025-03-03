Planning Directions Inc. Buys 973 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Planning Directions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $546.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

