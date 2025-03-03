Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000.

VV opened at $273.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.36. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $226.62 and a one year high of $282.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

