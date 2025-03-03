Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,883,000 after buying an additional 10,625,142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608,172 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4,722.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,370,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,041 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,816,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $143.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

