Norden Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 57.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 407,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,512,000 after purchasing an additional 148,811 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Valmont Industries by 2,077.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 56,079 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 247,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,825,000 after buying an additional 34,772 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,275,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 288,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,689,000 after buying an additional 25,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $347.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.99. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.01 and a 52-week high of $379.22.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.83%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Articles

