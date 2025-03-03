Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,205 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $140,068,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 44,626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 304,944 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,840,000 after buying an additional 27,672 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $124.79 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.