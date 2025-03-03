Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,642,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,886,000 after purchasing an additional 95,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

HII stock opened at $175.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $299.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.87.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

