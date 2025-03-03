US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the January 31st total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UTWO stock opened at $48.41 on Monday. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $48.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.28.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1649 dividend. This is a positive change from US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

About US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 800,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,454,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,564,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 58,044 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF by 825.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

