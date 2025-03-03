Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Short Interest Update

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,300 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the January 31st total of 777,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

CLSD stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $65.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 59,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

