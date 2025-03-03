Severfield (LON:SFR) Stock Price Down 44.7% – Here’s What Happened

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Free Report) shares fell 44.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.20 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26.40 ($0.33). 15,207,333 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,078% from the average session volume of 698,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.70 ($0.60).

Severfield Stock Down 44.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £77.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24.

Severfield Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. Severfield’s payout ratio is currently 76.20%.

Severfield Company Profile

Operating on an international scale, Severfield is widely recognised for its iconic structures, engineering excellence and unparalleled customer service.

We have the design, experience and engineering skills to serve a diverse range of market sectors, from education and hospitals to bridges and commercial offices.

We approach every project, from the highly technical to basic structural work, with the same level of safety, professionalism, commitment, care and customer service.

Our people make Severfield the success story it is today.

