SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.32. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.91 and a 52 week high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.