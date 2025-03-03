Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $26,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 54,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQI opened at $40.32 on Monday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $2.0404 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

