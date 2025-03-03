SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Financial Council LLC

Financial Council LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Financial Council LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Financial Council LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,150,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176,679 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,370,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,781,000 after buying an additional 69,747 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,666,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,054,000 after buying an additional 174,424 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after buying an additional 286,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,791,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,433,000 after acquiring an additional 255,672 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $52.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average of $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

