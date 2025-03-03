Auxano Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE UL opened at $56.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average is $59.92. The company has a market capitalization of $140.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.50. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $65.87.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.4674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. DZ Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UL

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.