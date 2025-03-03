iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 126.5% from the January 31st total of 710,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,652,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBB opened at $94.08 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.38.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3414 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

