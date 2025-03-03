Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up 11.4% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Equinix were worth $35,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. Moffett Nathanson raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Equinix from $1,114.00 to $1,033.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $994.82.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $904.62 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.14 and a 1-year high of $994.03. The company has a market capitalization of $88.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $928.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $905.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 219.42%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $961.62, for a total transaction of $2,851,203.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,211.78. This represents a 49.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $962.20, for a total value of $213,608.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,633. This trade represents a 17.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,241 shares of company stock worth $20,531,762. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

