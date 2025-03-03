1,055 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Purchased by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advantage Trust Co increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.09.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $105.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.44. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.49 and a one year high of $125.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

In other news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,822.95. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

