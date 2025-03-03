Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Invests $89,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Corning by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $50.25 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.16.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 193.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This represents a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLW. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

