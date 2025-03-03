Alesco Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 2.4% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $74,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 9.7 %

BATS:EFV opened at $57.33 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

