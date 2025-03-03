LGT Group Foundation Acquires 23,965 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,965 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $20,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $943,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $72.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average is $72.50.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HSIC. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

