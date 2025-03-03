Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,679 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,125,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $82.75 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.84.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

