L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Sunday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 16th. This is a positive change from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

L1 Long Short Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Raphael Lamm sold 61,891 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.87 ($1.78), for a total value of A$177,689.06 ($110,365.88). 19.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

