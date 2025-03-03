Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 730,665 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 309.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730,665 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $26,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 21,851 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Amara Financial LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 296.2% in the fourth quarter. Amara Financial LLC. now owns 101,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 76,108 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 758.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 301,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 266,200 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,452,000 after acquiring an additional 761,951 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $27.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.18. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

