MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Upgraded by TD Cowen to “Buy” Rating

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Finviz reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.78% from the company’s current price.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance
NYSE MYTE opened at $10.47 on Monday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
