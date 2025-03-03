THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $125.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $110.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on THO. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $99.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $88.37 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.76 and a 200-day moving average of $104.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,688,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in THOR Industries by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,142,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,103,000 after acquiring an additional 619,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $54,754,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $52,497,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,078,000 after acquiring an additional 411,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

