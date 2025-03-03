Bravias Capital Group LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Bravias Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 625.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $208.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.87 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3578 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

