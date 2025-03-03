Financial Services Advisory Inc Has $30.81 Million Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $30,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $290.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.45 and its 200 day moving average is $284.65. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.95 and a fifty-two week high of $300.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

