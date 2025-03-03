DJE Kapital AG Takes Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

DJE Kapital AG acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 7.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $143.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of -45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.33 and a 200-day moving average of $126.58. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $107.05 and a one year high of $144.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on FNV shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.71.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

