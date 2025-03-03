The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th.

In other news, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $699,397.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,242.94. This trade represents a 31.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 487,820 shares of company stock valued at $39,938,849. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,351,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $79.71 on Monday. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $84.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average of $73.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

