Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc Sells 1,240 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 769,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,936,000 after buying an additional 170,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 705.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 431,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,658,000 after buying an additional 377,999 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 193,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 87,248 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1,161.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 114,383 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

IYF stock opened at $118.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.71. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $119.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

