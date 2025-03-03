Brokerages Set AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target at $107.20

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.20.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of AGCO opened at $97.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.11. AGCO has a twelve month low of $84.35 and a twelve month high of $125.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, research analysts predict that AGCO will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AGCO by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,504,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654,350 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AGCO by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,984,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,951,000 after acquiring an additional 258,054 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 534.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,901,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,615 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,522,000 after purchasing an additional 39,966 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AGCO by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,360,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,641,000 after purchasing an additional 961,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

