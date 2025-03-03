Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $1.40 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients makes up about 1.8% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.6% in the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $36.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.21. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. Equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

