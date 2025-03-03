Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $381,000 Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PTC by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,429,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,164,000 after buying an additional 650,990 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,549,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PTC by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,012,000 after buying an additional 150,652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,193,000 after buying an additional 135,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PTC by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,076,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,088,000 after buying an additional 133,370 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $163.63 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.53 and a 12 month high of $203.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $1,075,298.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,221.91. This trade represents a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

