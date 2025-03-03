SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $2.29 Million in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 15,408 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 150,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 308,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,102,000 after purchasing an additional 53,522 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $77.31 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $72.86 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average of $77.66.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

