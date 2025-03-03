Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 368,485 Shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 466.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,485 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.15% of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf worth $22,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 740,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,897,000 after purchasing an additional 330,519 shares during the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 67,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 39,925 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 37,512 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pgim Aaa Clo Etf alerts:

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Performance

PAAA opened at $51.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.23. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 52-week low of $50.68 and a 52-week high of $51.52.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.