Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 328 Shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Vested Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000.

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $50.62 on Monday. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49.

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (JMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in sustainable municipal bonds exempt from federal income tax. The portfolio has an average weighted maturity of 3 to 15 years.

