Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Position Boosted by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $105.30 on Monday. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $109.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.98 and its 200-day moving average is $104.29. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.