Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,709,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.90.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $167.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $200.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.26. The company has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $55,804.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,196.26. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

