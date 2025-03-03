AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ AOTG opened at $42.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.47 million, a PE ratio of 40.55 and a beta of -1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.04. AOT Growth & Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $48.40.
AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Company Profile
Receive News & Ratings for AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AOT Growth & Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.