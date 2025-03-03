AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ AOTG opened at $42.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.47 million, a PE ratio of 40.55 and a beta of -1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.04. AOT Growth & Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $48.40.

The AOT Growth and Innovation ETF (AOTG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in a growth portfolio of low marginal cost companies in the US. Stocks are selected based on proprietary fundamental research and criteria. AOTG was launched on Jun 29, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

