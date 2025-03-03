Senior (LON:SNR) Announces Earnings Results

Senior (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 7.17 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Senior had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 3.09%.

Senior Stock Performance

Shares of Senior stock opened at GBX 168.40 ($2.12) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £705.47 million, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35. Senior has a 12 month low of GBX 120 ($1.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 180.60 ($2.28). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 161.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 154.12.

About Senior

Senior is an international, market-leading, engineering solutions provider with 30 operating businesses in 13 countries*.

Senior designs, manufactures and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the worldwide aerospace, defence, land vehicle and power & energy markets.

The Group aims to create long-term sustainable growth in shareholder value through a culture of empowerment of autonomous and collaborative operations working within an effective control framework.

