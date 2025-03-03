E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 684,200 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the January 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 83.43% of E-Home Household Service as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EJH stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65. E-Home Household Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of household services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping Services, Senior Care Services, Sales of Pharmaceutical Products, and Educational Consulting Services.

