Short Interest in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Decreases By 32.8%

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the January 31st total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bank7 Stock Performance

BSVN opened at $41.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64. The company has a market cap of $385.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.46. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $50.26.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Bank7 had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank7 will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank7 from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Bank7 from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Read Our Latest Report on Bank7

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Henry Litchfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $207,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,597.50. This represents a 27.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank7

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,864,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

(Get Free Report)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.