Short Interest in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Decreases By 32.8%

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the January 31st total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Bank7 Stock Performance
BSVN opened at $41.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64. The company has a market cap of $385.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.46. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $50.26.
Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Bank7 had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank7 will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Henry Litchfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $207,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,597.50. This represents a 27.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Bank7
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,864,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.
About Bank7
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
