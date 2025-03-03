Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 287 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 2.2% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $35,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 195,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 114,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after buying an additional 40,784 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Argus set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $386.55 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

