Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Dover by 39.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Dover by 11.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Dover by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.91.

Dover Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $198.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $163.71 and a twelve month high of $222.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.59%.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.