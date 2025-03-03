Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Acquires 1,421 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 1.9% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $38,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Chubb by 56.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.73.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $285.34 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $238.85 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.87.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

