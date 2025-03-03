LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases New Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 42,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 56.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE TSN opened at $61.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC raised Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
